By Chang-Ran Kim
| TOYOTA CITY, Japan, March 27
TOYOTA CITY, Japan, March 27 In a corner of
Toyota's oldest factory, the Japanese carmaker's longest-serving
employee preaches the benefits of craftsmanship, saying manual
labour is the key to success in a highly automated automotive
industry.
Mitsuru Kawai, 67, joined Toyota's technical academy from
junior high school more than half a century ago, and believes
that even in today's sleek, streamlined, robot-filled factories
there's a place for manual skills to be learned, honed and
encouraged.
The world's biggest automaker will this year launch its
first car as part of its Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA)
initiative - where common platforms and powertrains will be used
across many models, cutting production costs by as much as a
fifth.
This should make production processes "simpler and slimmer"
by cutting down on the variations of parts across the range of
models. But Kawai, senior technical executive, has made it his
mission to set aside part of each Toyota factory for manual
labour - an area where creative ideas keep flowing.
"Today's automation is the result of quantifying,
standardising and building in the exceptional skills that people
honed by hand," Kawai told reporters at the Honsha plant on
Friday, noting that even the model for the new TNGA platform was
hand-forged, then worked into a blueprint.
"To keep building better cars, we have to take our manual
skills to the next level. Machines can't train machines," said
Kawai, the last surviving employee to have worked with Taichi
Ohno, the founder of the vaunted Toyota Production System, which
gave the world 'just-in-time' production.
BACK TO BASICS
One recent 'kaizen', or improvement, introduced at the
Takaoka plant in central Japan this year: a molding machine that
uses electric currents rather than a gas furnace, helping reduce
the space needed for the process by 60 percent, and costs by a
fifth.
Kawai's 'back to basics' approach fits Toyota President Akio
Toyoda's strategy for the company his grandfather founded.
Despite brisk sales growth, Toyoda declared a 3-year freeze from
2012 on new factories, calling an "intentional pause" to ensure
Toyota's expansion is measured and sustainable.
"When I graduated from the academy and started working in
1966, Toyota had two factories producing 300,000 vehicles,"
Kawai recalls. "Last year, we built 10 million ... We're at the
stage where we're trying to make sure sustainable growth can
continue."
Toyoda recognises the role that factory hands have played in
the company's success. Kawai, 67, will be promoted next month to
senior managing officer - the first blue-collar worker to join
Toyota's executive ranks.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)