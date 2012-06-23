TOKYO, June 23 Toyota Motor Corp said
it will transfer its Yaris compact car production f or North
America to France from Japan in May next year, marking the first
time the company will export cars from Europe to that market.
Analysts said the move, announced by Toyota late on Friday,
is aimed at keeping a strong yen and soaring energy costs from
affecting its earnings. Other Japanese automakers have also
shifted some export production out of Japan.
The yen dipped below 78 against the dollar at the
start of June on a growing debt crisis in Europe, though it has
since weakened to above 80 yen to the dollar at the end of this
week following polls in Greece that elected a pro-bailout
government.
The move by Toyota follows plans by domestic rivals Honda
Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp
to open new factories in Mexico to serve North America
and reduce loss-making exports from Japan.
Car makers in Japan also face costly labour regulations,
high corporate taxes and an energy policy deadlock after last
year's Fukushima crisis that led to a shutdown of all of the
country's nuclear reactors.
Toyota, which lost the crown as the world's top automaker
last year, also said the annual export volume from France to the
United States, Canada and Puerto Rico combined would be around
25,000 units. The Yaris is known as the Vitz domestically.
The shift will require investment of an additional 8 million
euros ($10 million) for the production from the French plant to
meet the specific requirements of the North American market.
Only gasoline versions of Yaris will be exported to North
America, Toyota said.