June 8 U.S. safety regulators said Friday they
have opened separate investigations into consumer complaints
about possible stability control failures in 2005 Honda Pilot
crossover SUV and possible corrosion-related failures of rear
suspension arms in Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs from model years
2006-2008.
This type of investigation is short of a recall of the
vehicles, but may lead to one after the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration completes its probe.
The Pilot is made by Honda Motor Co and the Rav4 by
Toyota Motor Corp.
Pilot U.S. sales in 2012 were up 6 percent to about 45,000
and RAV4 sales were up 16 percent to about 74,000 through May,
according to Autodata Corp.