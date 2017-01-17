TOKYO Jan 17 Toyota Motor Corp on
Tuesday said it would begin testing its hydrogen fuel cell
vehicle (FCV) in the United Arab Emirates as the Japanese
automaker explores the potential for the zero-emissions fuel
technology in hot, dry conditions.
Toyota will team up with Abu Dhabi green energy firm Masdar,
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and French industrial gases
company Air Liquide SA to examine prospects for
hydrogen production, logistics and business feasibility.
As part of the project Toyota will conduct driving and
refuelling tests using its Mirai FCV, which it launched in late
2015 as part of its goal to foster what it calls a "hydrogen
society", where the zero-emission fuel would power homes and
vehicles.
"As the (UAE) government continues to promote new
initiatives and pursues the creation of a hydrogen-based
society, the UAE is able to emerge as the world leader of
next-generation clean energies," Toyota Chairman Takeshi
Uchiyamada said in a statement.
Toyota has promoted fuel cell vehicles as the most viable
next-generation option to petrol-electric hybrids, but a lack of
hydrogen fuelling stations poses a major hurdle for mass
consumption.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)