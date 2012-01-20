Jan 20 Toyota Motor Corp is
expected to raise its Japan sales outlook for the year by
100,000 vehicles, hoping to cash in on the revival of the
eco-car subsidy, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Last month, the automaking giant had forecast to see record
sales of 8.48 million vehicles, with 1.53 million sale at home.
Toyota is bent on selling more green cars this year since
the Japanese government has revived the subsidies on purchase of
eco-friendly vehicles, the daily reported.
The company's revised outlook, which boosts Toyota's global
sales estimate by 22 percent, includes its Lexus luxury brand,
Aqua hybrid and a plug-in hybrid that will debut on Jan. 30,
Nikkei said.