April 6 Toyota Motor Corp will shift the development of models to the markets they are sold in, beginning with the United States, the Nikkei reported.

The automaker will entrust the overseas model's development process, which spans everything from product planning, through engineering design and then to testing and evaluation, to local leams, the business daily said.

To localize development, Toyota will ramp up its U.S. engineering workforce by more than 20 percent and will launch a locally developed Avalon model there this year, the daily said.