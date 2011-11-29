* Toyota starts taking orders for Prius PHV in Japan
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Nov 29 Toyota Motor Corp
said it would start taking orders for its first plug-in hybrid
car, the Prius PHV, in Japan on Tuesday, touting it as the
world's most practical green car and aiming to steal thunder
from pure battery-powered vehicles.
Unveiling the production-ready car ahead of the Tokyo Motor
Show this week, Toyota said the rechargeable Prius PHV would be
priced from 3.2 million yen ($41,000) in Japan, higher than what
it had flagged two years ago but cheaper than Nissan Motor Co's
Leaf electric car, which costs 3.76 million yen before
subsidies.
With Japanese government incentives, the Prius PHV will cost
2.75 million yen, Toyota said.
Toyota's new model adds an external charging function and
more batteries to the popular Prius to enable longer-distance
driving on electricity alone. It packs high-capacity lithium-ion
batteries that can be charged in 90 minutes on 200 volts. The
batteries will be built by a joint venture with Panasonic Corp
.
Toyota aims to sell 60,000 Prius PHVs a year globally,
including 35,000 to 40,000 in Japan, where deliveries will begin
Jan. 30.
The car will be sold from next spring in the United States
with a starting price of $32,000 and from summer in Europe,
at 37,000 euros in Germany. Prices will vary across markets,
Toyota said.
Because they can also run on gasoline, plug-in hybrids
eliminate "range anxiety", which is seen as one of the main
shortcomings of battery-powered purely electric vehicles (EVs).
Nissan's Leaf has a range of about 160 km (100 miles), which is
sharply reduced when the air conditioner is on.
Toyota said the Prius PHV can travel 26.4 km (16.4 miles)
using only the electric motor, making a short commute possible
on zero emissions. On a full charge and with a full tank of
gasoline, the car could theoretically travel well over 1,000 km
(620 miles). In combined EV and hybrid driving modes, the car
has a mileage of 61.0 km/litre, it said.
"We believe it's the best-suited technology for widespread
use," said Toyota Executive Vice President Takeshi Uchiyamada.
To test their viability, Toyota has leased more than 600
Prius PHVs since last year, mainly to governments and businesses
in Japan, the United States and Europe.
Uchiyamada said one housewife in Toyota City who tested the
car over three months drove on average 249 km on one litre of
gasoline, mainly using the car for shopping and other
short-distance travel, and recharging it every time she returned
home.
STRONG YEN TO BITE
Toyota plans to introduce other plug-in hybrids as key
vehicles for improving fuel economy and reducing emissions. It
is positioning pure EVs as city commuters, with the first model
due out next year.
Since introducing the first gasoline-electric car with the
Prius in late 1997, Toyota has sold a cumulative 3.4 million
hybrids worldwide.
The Prius PHV will be built in Japan, which could make it
difficult to make money on exports. At current exchange rates,
the car costs almost $10,000 less in the United States than in
Japan. Toyota executives had said two years ago that the Prius
PHV would be "affordable" and cost much less than 3 million yen.
General Motors Co is also looking to win over
environmentally conscious consumers with its Volt plug-in
hybrid, although its price tag of $41,000is considered
prohibitive.
The Volt also hit a snag recently, with U.S. regulators
deciding last week to investigate the safety of the car after
its battery pack caught fire in crash tests.
The Volt uses "range extender" technology to generate
electricity on-board with the gasoline engine and carries 180 kg
(400 lbs) of batteries.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)