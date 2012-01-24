Jan 25 Toyota Motor Corp will make 320,000 units of its Aqua compact hybrid, launched last month, in 2012, up from its earlier target of 240,000 units, the Nikkei reported, citing company sources.

Orders for the Aqua -- the world's most fuel-efficient car with a mileage of 35.4 km per liter are set to top 110,000 units in its first month alone -- the paper said.

Aqua, which sells at an affordable 1.69 million yen ($21,700) in Japan, will be exported to North America and elsewhere as the Prius C, the daily said.

Toyota will also expand sales of its existing Prius hybrid models to achieve global sales target of 8.58 million units this year -- up 22 percent from estimates for 2011, the Nikkei said.

Separately, Nippon Steel Corp and Toyota Motor Corp have agreed on a roughly 4 percent reduction in steel sheet prices for the second half of fiscal 2011, The Nikkei reported.