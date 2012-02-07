* Raises FY operating profit fcast to 270 bln yen from 200
bln
* Lower costs, spending help; Achilles' heel remains yen
exposure
* Q3 operating profit 149.7 bln yen vs consensus 93.9 bln
* Q3 net profit 80.9 bln yen, down 13.5 pct on yr-ago
* Sees China sales topping 1 mln vehicles in 2012
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Feb 7 Toyota Motor Corp
raised its full-year profit forecast by more than a third as it
cuts costs, trims spending and expects Japanese government
schemes to boost sales, though the guidance was still some way
below analysts' expectations.
Japan's No.1 automaker now expects operating profit -
earnings from its core operations - for the year to end-March of
270 billion yen ($3.5 billion), a drop of 42 percent from last
year, and lagging a consensus forecast of 331 billion yen from
23 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex
Securities, said the revised profit guidance was a bit of a
disappointment. "But the market is looking at the next financial
year. The key for Toyota shares will be whether profit (next
year) will rise to around 800 billion yen."
Toyota, which has a market value of $135 billion -- more
than rivals Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor Co Ltd
and Suzuki Motor Corp combined -- raised its
annual forecast for net profit, which includes earnings made in
China, by 11 percent to 200 billion yen.
October-December operating profit jumped 51
percent to 149.7 billion yen ($1.95 billion) from a year
earlier, well ahead of the average estimate of a small decline
to 93.9 billion yen.
Those results defied the impact of a stronger yen and the
disruption to production and supply chains from widespread
flooding in Thailand late last year that battered Toyota just as
it was recovering from the March earthquake in Japan.
Toyota reckons the Thai floods will cost it 240,000 vehicles
in lost production worldwide, allowing General Motors Co
and Volkswagen AG to overtake it in 2011 vehicle
sales.
Quarterly net profit slid 13.5 percent to 80.9 billion yen.
With the two natural disasters mostly behind it, Toyota
expects its sales to jump by more than a fifth this year to a
record 9.58 million vehicles, including subsidiaries Daihatsu
Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd. All its car
factories, bar Thailand, are back at full speed.
"It's premature to talk about any (sales) trends by looking
only at our performance from last year when we had all those
natural disasters," Toyota President Akio Toyoda told reporters
last week. "I would want Toyota to be measured on how we do this
year, provided it's a peaceful one."
Senior Managing Officer Takahiko Ijichi said Toyota aimed to
increase sales in China, the world's biggest market, by around
14 percent to more than 1 million vehicles this year. He expects
competition, particularly in North America, to be tough.
"The Big Three have improved their financial standing quite
a bit, partly thanks to support from the government. Their cars
are also getting better, and in that sense the competitive
landscape has gotten a lot tougher," Ijichi said, referring to
Ford Motor Co, General Motors and Chrysler Group LLC.
"Korean brands are also pushing hard, so, for Toyota and
Japanese brands, it's a very tough race."
Still, Ijichi said Toyota's 19 new or refreshed models due
in the United States this year should help it recover lost
ground after a difficult 2011.
YEN WEIGHS
With the dollar trading at 76-77 yen, Toyota's
Achilles' heel remains its heavy exposure to Japan.
Toyota last year built 2.76 million cars at home, accounting
for one-third of Japan's total vehicle production. It exported
57 percent of that, much of it at a loss. A plan to return its
Japan-based parent operations to break-even assumes a dollar
rate of 85 yen.
"Compared with Honda and Nissan, the pace of Toyota's profit
recovery is very slow," said Koji Endo, analyst at Advanced
Research Japan. "The issue of high fundamental costs appears not
to have improved at all."
Last week, Honda reported weak profits hit hard by the twin
natural disasters, but flagged a big leap next year.
Nissan, Japan's No.2 automaker, reports on
Wednesday.
Toyota is scrambling to make its domestic factories more
efficient to keep its promise of building at least 3 million
vehicles a year at home.
Ijichi said the company was also looking to import more
components for Japan-made cars, setting up a special task force
to speed up those efforts. Toyota now sources "a few percent" of
its parts from abroad, he said.
For now, Toyota is counting on Japan's
re-instatement of cash-for-clunkers subsidies and the extension
of tax incentives to ease some of the pain at home. The
incentives particularly benefit hybrids and other cars that use
new technologies. Its newest Aqua hybrid received orders
equivalent to 10 times the sales target in its first month.
Toyota shares have risen 28 percent since the market's
trough in late-November, and on Monday touched a 6-month high.
Tokyo's main Topix index is up 10 percent over the same
period, while Nissan has gained 16 percent and Honda 29 percent.
Ahead of the results on Tuesday, Toyota shares closed flat
at 2,986 yen, and the Topix gained 0.4 percent.