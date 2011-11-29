TOKYO Nov 29 Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday its first plug-in hybrid car, the Prius PHV, would be priced from 3.20 million yen ($41,000) in Japan.

The price is higher than Toyota had previously flagged for the car, which it said two years ago it would likely sell for under 3 million yen.

Toyota said it aims to sell 35,000-40,000 of the cars in Japan annually. ($1 = 78.1200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Watson)