CHICAGO Feb 8 Toyota Motor Corp
will shift production of its Highlander hybrid sport-utility
vehicle from Japan to Indiana, where the Japanese automaker will
invest $400 million to expand its factory and add 400 new jobs.
Toyota now makes the Highlander and Sequoia SUVs and the
Sienna minivan in Princeton, Indiana, where the company now
employs nearly 4,000 workers. Toyota plans to export some of
those Highlanders to other countries.
With the expansion, Toyota will be able to build an
additional 50,000 hybrid and gas-powered Highlanders, Yoshi
Inaba, president and chief operating officer of Toyota's North
American operations said during the Chicago auto show on
Wednesday.
During his remarks, Inaba touted the economic impact of the
expansion and said each auto job would create three and a half
"spin-off" jobs. Last year, Toyota opened a new plant in
Mississippi to make Corolla cars that were built in Japan,
creating 2,000 new jobs.
"As a result of moving Highlander hybrid production to
Princeton from Japan and expanding capacity for the gas model,
we will create 400 more American jobs and many more at our U.S.
suppliers," Inaba said.
Toyota is readying a burst of new models due in the United
States this year that the automaker hopes will help it regain
lost ground after a tough 2011 marred by production losses in
the wake of the March earthquake in Japan.
Last week, Toyota officials noted that competition in North
America has stiffened this year as the Detroit automakers
improve their quality.
The move also comes as Toyota and other Japanese companies
are also seeking ways to temper the effect of the strengthening
yen against the U.S. dollar.
The soaring yen makes it cheaper to buy commodities and
potentially buy overseas assets, but it also diminishes earnings
from major auto markets such as the United States.
In November, President Akio Toyota said the company may
"deepen alliances with suppliers and dealers" to offset the yen.