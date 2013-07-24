TOKYO, July 24 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it will invest 23 billion yen ($230 million) in a new engine plant in Indonesia.

The new plant, to be built in Karawang, near Jakarta, will have an annual production capacity of 216,000 engines and is due to go into operation in 2016, the Japanese automaker said in a statement. ($1 = 99.7650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)