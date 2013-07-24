BRIEF-Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln
* Darden Restaurants agrees to acquire Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million; adds a casual dining value leader to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands
TOKYO, July 24 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it will invest 23 billion yen ($230 million) in a new engine plant in Indonesia.
The new plant, to be built in Karawang, near Jakarta, will have an annual production capacity of 216,000 engines and is due to go into operation in 2016, the Japanese automaker said in a statement. ($1 = 99.7650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Darden restaurants reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and increases earnings outlook for the full fiscal year
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.