TOKYO Aug 14 Toyota Motor Corp. said on Friday more than 50 of its employees were injured by Wednesday night's explosions in the Chinese port of Tianjin that killed 56 people.

"We have now heard that over 50 employees who live in the surrounding area ,including in company accommodation, have been injured," Toyota said in a written statement.

It said it was not aware of any deaths of Toyota personnel.

The explosion resulted in broken windows at two dealerships, one operated by FAW Toyota Motor Sales Co., Ltd., and one operated by GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd, Toyota said, adding that both dealerships were now temporarily closed.

The company said it was still verifying details of the exact number of employees injured and the extent of their injuries.

Tianjin is the gateway to northeast China, though which about 40 percent of China's imported cars enter the country. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Toyko; Writing by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)