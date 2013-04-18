TOKYO, April 18 Toyota Motor Corp has
been offered $146.5 million of tax breaks from the State of
Kentucky to add production capacity to build a new model from
2015 at its Georgetown plant, already the Japanese automaker's
biggest U.S. factory.
The offer from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance
Authority in a preliminary approval published Wednesday comes as
Toyota's president, Akio Toyoda and Jim Lentz, the
manufacturer's head in North America, prepare to make an
announcement on U.S. production on Friday.
Expanding output at the Kentucky facility, which is operated
by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky Inc., would fit with the
automaker's strategy of adding capacity at existing plants
rather than break ground at new locations. Toyota had previously
said it would freeze plans for any new plants for the next three
years.
The tax incentives being offered by Kentucky would be spread
over 10 years on an estimated investment of $531 million,
creating 750 new jobs, according to a copy of the preliminary
approval.
Toyota plans to make its luxury ES Lexus in Kentucky,
Japan's leading financial daily, the Nikkei, reported earlier,
without saying where it obtained the information. Toyota
declined to comment on the report.
The flagship luxury vehicle, which Toyota does not sell at
home, is currently only made at Kyushu plant in Japan. It was
the second most popular Lexus model in the United States after
the RX SUV in 2012.
When the new ES went on sale last year, Toyota executive
Kazuo Ohara said Toyota was aiming to sell about 10,000 ES
vehicles a month, including 5,000 in the United States and 3,000
in China. Overall, Toyota wants to sell about 500,000 Lexus
vehicles globally in 2013, 23,000 more than last year.
The boost to the Georgetown plant underscores an improvement
in the carmaker's fortunes in the key U.S. market where it has
been buffeted by recalls, litigation and upcoming rivals, such
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co out to grab its
market share. The company's sales rose 27 percent in the United
States last year and 9 percent in the first three months of 2013
compared to the same period last year.
Toyota and other Japanese automakers have been pushing to
increase production of vehicles in the markets where they sell
them to counter a strong yen that had made exporting from Japan
expensive. The yen's decline since late last year has not
changed that strategy.
Toyota's 500,000 vehicle-capacity Kentucky plant makes the
Camry sedan, its best-selling model in the United States, as
well as the Avalon sedan and Venza crossover. It also makes
hybrid variants of the Camry and Avalon, which share the same
platform as the Lexus ES.
(Reporting by Kevin Krolicki and Yoko Kubota; writing by Tim
Kelly)