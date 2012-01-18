SEOUL Jan 18 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp aims to sell 10,000 cars in South Korea this year including 6,000 Camrys, the chief of its Korean business said on Wednesday.

The target of 6,000 Camrys is triple the number sold last year, Hisao Nakabayashi, CEO and president of Toyota's South Korean operations, told a press conference.

The new Camry model bound for South Korea will be produced entirely in the United States, Toyota said in a statement.

Earlier, a report said Toyota was considering maneuvering production of Camry autos for South Korea to the United States from Japan to help lower export costs of the sedan.

Asked about the rapid progress of South Korean rivals such as Hyundai Motor, Toyota President Akio Toyoda said the "more good competitors are, the better the global car market will be for customers." (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)