SEOUL Feb 21 Toyota Motor Corp is considering importing cars to South Korea from Europe, the head of its South Korean unit said on Tuesday, a possible move aimed at further cutting reliance on the neighboring Japan for shipments amid the yen's strength.

Toyota Korea is "studying" the possibility of bringing in products from Europe, Tommy H. Nakabayashi, president and CEO of Toyota Motor Korea, told reporters, without elaborating.

Toyota has a meager presence in South Korea, which is dominated by local rivals Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, but Nakabayashi said it aimed to boost local sales by 160 percent to 13,000 vehicles this year, and Lexus sales by 90 percent to 8,000 vehicles.

Toyota on Tuesday launched three new Prius models in South Korea.

The strong yen and South Korea's bilateral trade deals with United States and Europe are making exports from Japan relatively less cost-competitive and prompting carmakers to consider alternative sources.

Toyota has already started to sell U.S.-made Camry sedans and Sienna minivans in South Korea, and Honda Motor Co's CEO said in November that the automaker was considering importing cars into South Korea from the United States instead of Japan. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)