SEOUL Feb 21 Toyota Motor Corp
is considering importing cars to South Korea from Europe, the
head of its South Korean unit said on Tuesday, a possible move
aimed at further cutting reliance on the neighboring Japan for
shipments amid the yen's strength.
Toyota Korea is "studying" the possibility of bringing in
products from Europe, Tommy H. Nakabayashi, president and CEO of
Toyota Motor Korea, told reporters, without elaborating.
Toyota has a meager presence in South Korea, which is
dominated by local rivals Hyundai Motor and Kia
Motors, but Nakabayashi said it aimed to boost local
sales by 160 percent to 13,000 vehicles this year, and Lexus
sales by 90 percent to 8,000 vehicles.
Toyota on Tuesday launched three new Prius models in South
Korea.
The strong yen and South Korea's bilateral trade deals with
United States and Europe are making exports from Japan
relatively less cost-competitive and prompting carmakers to
consider alternative sources.
Toyota has already started to sell U.S.-made Camry sedans
and Sienna minivans in South Korea, and Honda Motor Co's
CEO said in November that the automaker was
considering importing cars into South Korea from the United
States instead of Japan.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)