* Japanese automaker will invest more than $100 mln
* Toyota will hire an extra 400 workers at Ontario plant
* Investment will boost Lexus capacity in Canada by 40 pct
July 24 Toyota Motor Corp said Tuesday
it will invest more than $100 million to expand Lexus production
in Canada as the Japanese automaker tries to soften the impact
of a stronger yen, which makes manufacturing goods in Japan more
expensive.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada will hire an additional
400 workers at its Cambridge, Ontario, plant, which builds the
Lexus RX sports-utility vehicle. It is the only Toyota factory
outside of Japan that makes Lexus models.
The Cambridge plant will have the capacity to build 104,000
RX models a year by early 2014, up from 74,000 currently.
The RX, which is offered in both gasoline and hybrid
versions, is one of the most popular luxury crossover vehicles
sold in North America.
U.S. sales in the first half rose 10.5 percent to 44,017.
As part of the expansion, the Cambridge facility will begin
building the Lexus RX 450h hybrid. The plant will be able to
produce 15,000 RX hybrids a year.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported earlier on Tuesday
that Toyota is considering transferring production of about
30,000 RX SUVs to Canada from its Miyata factory in southern
Japan.
The total number of vehicles produced at the Miyata plant
would likely be unchanged, as other models would be made instead
of the RX, a source, who declined to be named because he was not
authorized to speak about the matter, told Reuters.
This is the second expansion in Canada by Toyota this year.
In March, Toyota said it will invest C$80 million ($78.62
million) in Canada to increase production of its RAV4 SUVs at
its Woodstock, Ontario, assembly plant, adding 400 jobs.