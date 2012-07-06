(Fixes dateline to Miyawaka from Miyata)
* Carmaker protecting Japan production base for now
* Strong yen continues to erode profits on exports
* Lexus key to regaining best-seller title in U.S.
By Yoko Kubota
MIYAWAKA, Japan, July 6 Toyota Motor on
Friday launched production of its revamped Lexus ES sedan, a
flagship luxury car that represents a renewed bet the automaker
can keep building cars for the United States and China at more
costly factories in Japan.
Toyota, Japan's top automaker, has made it a goal to
safeguard production of some 3 million vehicles a year in its
home market - roughly triple the equivalent output at Nissan
Motor and Honda Motor and about 40 percent of
the cars and trucks Toyota builds globally.
Lexus is key to that commitment. The only Lexus model made
outside Japan is the RX sport-utility vehicle manufactured in
Ontario, Canada.
Japanese automakers, including Toyota, have been reeling
from a strong yen that has eroded profits on exports. The Lexus
strategy leaves the brand more exposed to foreign exchange than
Toyota's mainline brand, but Toyota officials said the
made-in-Japan strategy would pay off even at current yen levels.
"We have no plans to endure to a point that our business
won't function. But for cars like the ES, we are seeing cost
levels that will allow us to continue producing even if the yen
is at 80 yen against the dollar," said Kazuo Ohara, executive
vice president of Lexus International.
"Our policy is to protect manufacturing in Japan as much as
possible for as long as possible," Ohara said.
Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW already make
cars in China, where imported luxury vehicles face tariffs of 25
percent. Nissan plans to start building Infiniti vehicles in
China from 2014.
"At some point Toyota may have to move production abroad to
compete on the cost front," said Masatoshi Nishimoto, the
manager of Japan and Korea vehicle forecast at IHS Automotive.
Nishimoto said Toyota could make such a move within five
years and keep its high-profile domestic production target if it
can drive sufficient global sales growth in the interim.
Toyota expects the all-new ES lineup, including a
first-of-its-kind hybrid option, will drive global sales growth
of more than 60 percent for its top-selling luxury car.
Toyota also sees the launch of the 2013 model as step toward
retaking an important bragging right by making Lexus the
best-selling luxury brand in the United States, a position it
lost in 2011 when the Japan earthquake and tsunami disrupted
output.
The new ES, which will not be sold in Japan, will be made in
Toyota's Miyata plant on Japan's southern island of Kyushu.
The redesign of the ES, built on the Toyota Avalon platform,
follows a spate of Lexus revamps this year that are part of a
push by Toyota to show it can attract consumers younger than the
American "baby boomers" who made Lexus a hit in the 1990s.
The ES competes with BMW's 3-Series sedan, Mercedes-Benz's
C-class and Infiniti's G sedan. Mercedes-Benz is Daimler's
premium car brand and Infiniti is Nissan Motor's
luxury brand.
Between January to June this year, Toyota sold about 18,270
ES sedans in the United States, up 10 percent compared to the
same period in 2011, making it the second-best selling Lexus
after the RX SUV.
Globally, 74,000 ES vehicles were sold last year, accounting
for about 18 percent of the total number of Lexus vehicles sold.
The ES, which stands for "Elegant Sedan," will go on sale in
August. Toyota is aiming to sell about 10,000 ES vehicles a
month, including 5,000 in the United States and 3,000 in China,
Ohara told reporters.
The pricing of the ES line, which includes the hybrid option
and versions with 2.5-litre and 3.5-litre engines, was not
immediately available.
Last year, Toyota sold 404,000 Lexus vehicles, down from a
peak of 518,000 in 2007.
(Reporting By Yoko Kubota; Editing by Matt Driskill)