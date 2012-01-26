TOKYO Jan 26 Toyota Motor Corp
said on Thursday it aims to boost worldwide sales of its Lexus
luxury cars by about a quarter to 500,000-510,000 vehicles this
year, bringing them back to levels before the global financial
crisis hammered demand.
Lexus lost its crown as the top luxury brand in the United
States for the first time in 12 years in 2011, ceding the spot
to BMW AG as Toyota suffered lost production after the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
But Toyota's 23-year-old premium marque has also struggled
because of its weak image in Europe and Japan, where German
giants BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi
dominate.
To change that, Lexus has adopted a new look to give all
future models a front grille in the shape of a spindle,
including the remodelled GS sedan launched in Japan on Thursday.
"Our competitors -- Mercedes, BMW and Audi -- are all
instantly recognisable on the road," Kiyotaka Ise, chief officer
of the Lexus group, told reporters at the GS's unveiling in
Tokyo. "That's what we're going for."
The Lexus target comes after Toyota lifted its 2012 overall
domestic sales forecast on Wednesday to 1.63 million vehicles,
up 6.5 percent from its previous forecast and 36 percent higher
than 2011. It now expects global sales to rise 21 percent to
8.58 million vehicles.
In the luxury car market, competition for the Lexus is set
to intensify with Nissan Motor Co's Infiniti and Honda
Motor Co's Acura also the subject of stepping up
efforts to become global brands.
Ise's deputy, Kazuo Ohara, said Lexus would step up
marketing activities to raise its profile as a technologically
advanced nameplate in Japan, where consumers largely equate
luxury and status with traditional European brands.
The GS sedan will start at 5.1 million yen ($65,200) in
Japan for the 2.5-litre, rear-wheel-drive version, while the
top-of-the-line GS450h hybrid version will start at 7.0 million
yen. Toyota has set a monthly sales target of 600 GS sedans in
Japan.
Ohara said he expected overall Lexus sales in Japan to be
only slightly higher than last year's 42,365 vehicles.
BMW sold 34,195 vehicles in Japan in 2011, while Mercedes
sold 33,207 and Audi 21,166.
Globally, Lexus sold 404,000 vehicles last year, down from a
peak of 518,000 in 2007.