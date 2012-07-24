TOKYO, July 24 Toyota Motor Corp is
considering making more Lexus RX sport-utility vehicles for
North America in Canada by expanding production capacity there
and transferring some output from Japan, a source with knowledge
of the matter said on Tuesday.
Toyota's plant in Ontario, Canada, is the only factory
outside of Japan that makes Lexus models. In 2011, the plant
produced 65,000 RX SUVs, the best-selling Lexus model globally.
Grappling with a strong yen that makes it more expensive to
export goods from Japan, Toyota has gradually been transferring
some of its domestic production abroad, saying in principle it
aims to make products near markets in which they are sold.
But Japan's biggest automaker has also repeatedly vowed to
safeguard production of some 3 million vehicles a year in its
home market, roughly triple the equivalent output at rivals
Nissan Motor and Honda Motor.
Toyota plans to boost output capacity at its plant in Canada
in early 2014, and is considering transferring production of
about 30,000 RX SUVs to Canada from its Miyata factory in
southern Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported earlier on
Tuesday.
Toyota produced about 81,000 RX SUVs at Miyata in 2011.
The total number of vehicles produced at the Miyata plant
would likely be unchanged, as other models would be made instead
of the RX, said the source, who declined to be named because he
was not authorised to speak about the matter.
Toyota is set to make an announcement on the matter soon,
the source said.
Earlier this month, the Miyata plant started production of
the Lexus ES 2013 model, which will be exported largely to the
United States and China, but will not be sold in Japan.