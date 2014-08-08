MIYAWAKA, Japan Aug 8 Toyota Motor Corp's luxury brand Lexus will start selling its new NX compact SUV in the United States from November and aims to sell 42,000 of the SUVs annually in Lexus's biggest market, an executive said on Friday.

Jeff Bracken, group vice president and general manager for Lexus, also said in a video shown to reporters at a Lexus plant in southern Japan that the automaker plans to sell 3,000 NXs in the United States in November and December of this year. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann)