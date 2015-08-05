(Adds detail, more comment from Lexus official)
By Joseph White
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. Aug 5 Toyota Motor Corp's
Lexus brand is planning to launch a second
top-of-the-line "flagship" model to accompany a new generation
of its LS sedan, the head of the brand's U.S. operations told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"We need a flagship. It doesn't have to be a sedan," Jeff
Bracken, Lexus division general manager, told Reuters on the
sidelines of an industry conference.
Bracken noted the success of luxury sport utility vehicles
such as Tata Motors' Land Rover brand, the Cadillac
Escalade from General Motors Co and large SUVs coming
from the German luxury automakers.
Luxury SUV sales have grown more quickly than sales of large
luxury sedans, which have for decades anchored the top ends of
the model lines of luxury auto brands. The SUV surge has
prompted even luxury brands with no history of selling SUVs,
such as BMW's Rolls-Royce, to develop models to
compete in the super luxury SUV segment.
U.S. sales have been supported by a prolonged drop in
gasoline prices. Average prices at the pump on Tuesday were
$2.63, down 25 percent from a year ago, according to the AAA
travel group.
"In addition to the LS (a large sedan), there could be
another flagship in our lineup," Bracken said. "We'll define
what it is in January."
Lexus also is looking to strengthen its SUV lineup by
offering a version of the midsize RX SUV with a third row seat.
An RX with room for seven or eight passengers is the No. 1
request from U.S. Lexus dealers, Bracken said. A new RX is due
this fall but will not have a third row seat.
"We don't want to wait for a next generation" to add the
extra seating row, Bracken said.
