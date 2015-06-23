KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 Toyota Capital Malaysia
Sdn Bhd, a unit of Japan's Toyota Financial Services Corp that
does vehicle financing for Toyota Motor Corp, has hired
banks to set up a funding programme including Islamic debt to
raise up to 2.5 billion ringgit ($669.16 million).
The deal -- the largest ever for a Japanese company in
Malaysia -- will involve a commercial papers programme and a
medium term notes programme together with an Islamic commercial
paper programme and an Islamic medium term notes programme, the
statement read.
"These new programmes will further strengthen the funding
structure of Toyota Capital Malaysia to meet its mid-term
expansions in both conventional and Islamic auto finance for
Toyota and Lexus customers in Malaysia," said Kuah Kock Heng,
Toyota Capital Malaysia's president in the statement.
CIMB Investment Bank and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi are the
joint principal advisers, joint lead arrangers, joint lead
managers and joint bookrunners for the notes programmes and
sukuk or Islamic bond programmes. CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd is the
Shariah adviser for the sukuk programmes.
($1 = 3.7360 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui, editing by Louise Heavens)