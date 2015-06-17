June 17 The Malaysia unit of Japan's biggest
automaker Toyota Motor Corp. plans to setup a 2.5
billion ringgit ($667 million) programme to raise funds via both
conventional and Islamic bonds, a regulatory filing showed.
The proposed programme from Toyota Capital Malaysia Sdn Bhd
was rated AAA by RAM Ratings, and follows a 1 billion ringgit
sukuk programme setup in 2008 that matured earlier this month.
The Malaysia unit has two other conventional debt programmes
that can raise a combined 1.8 billion ringgit; It sold a debut
sukuk in 2008.
The move comes at a time when Japanese firms are renewing
efforts in the sector, with Japan's financial regulator relaxing
rules for domestic banks to use Islamic financial products.
Over the past year, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Japan's
largest lender, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp have expanded
their Islamic finance activities overseas.
($1 = 3.7480 ringgit)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)