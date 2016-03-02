TOKYO, March 2 Toyota Motor Corp
announced an overhaul of its corporate structure on Wednesday as
the world's biggest-selling carmaker seeks to streamline
decision-making and improve the way it manages its production as
output hits record highs.
Effective April, the number of business divisions will be
increased to nine from the present four, with the aim of
creating a company "built around product-based rather than
function-based organisations," it said in a statement.
Three new divisions will separately focus on compact,
mid-size and commercial vehicles, alongside divisions dedicated
to connected cars and to research and engineering.
The company will maintain its premium Lexus division, along
with its two region-based divisions overseeing geographical
markets, while it will also have a dedicated power trains
division.
Managing officer Shinya Kotera will become senior managing
officer and will lead the company's division which oversees
China, Asia, and other regions. The remaining divisions will be
led by existing senior managing officers.
Kotera, 54, previously headed the company's operations in
East Asia and the Oceania region.
Toyota's sharper focus on end products comes after it posted
global sales of 10.1 million vehicles in 2015 and begins vehicle
production using its new, standardised engineering platform,
under which vehicles will share more common parts according to
their size, cutting production costs by as much as a fifth.
Toyota's revamped Prius, which began production in December
in Japan, is the first model produced under Toyota's New Global
Architecture platform. The compact saloon will be followed by a
new C-HR crossover model which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor
Show this week and which will be produced in Turkey.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Greg Mahlich)