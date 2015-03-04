* Europe chief Didier Leroy to be first foreign EVP
* Julie Hamp to be first female executive
* Christopher Reynolds to be first African-American exec
* Japan aims to have women in 30 pct of top jobs by 2020
(Adds background on new executives, workplace gender gap, other
context)
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, March 4 Toyota Motor Corp on
Wednesday promoted more foreigners to senior posts, including
the first woman and first African-American to hold executive
titles, diversifying a management team long dominated by
Japanese men.
The world's biggest automaker appointed Europe chief Didier
Leroy to become one of six executive vice presidents (EVP)
effective after the company's annual shareholders' meeting in
June. He would be the first foreigner to become a Toyota EVP,
the highest post to be held by a non-Japanese.
Toyota also named Julie Hamp, a senior official at Toyota
Motor North America, as a managing officer, making the American
the company's first female executive. Christopher Reynolds, an
African-American general counsel in North America, will also
become a managing officer.
Hamp's promotion marks a step in Japan's drive to narrow the
gender gap in the workplace. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has
called on corporate Japan to appoint women to 30 percent of top
jobs by 2020 - a target widely seen as unattainable and opposed
by the country's biggest business lobby.
Women currently account for 11 percent of mid-to-senior
level management in Japan and 1 percent of executive committee
members, according to researcher McKinsey.
NEW IDEAS
Toyota has stood out for having few foreign executives -
particularly compared with Nissan Motor Co, led by
Frenchman Carlos Ghosn - given that its home market makes up
less than a fifth of its global sales.
Currently, seven of Toyota's 57 executives are foreign. With
the changes due in June, that number will rise to nine of 58.
"We believe that discussion between people of various
backgrounds creates new ideas and increased innovation," Toyota
said, referring to the introduction in 2013 of its first outside
directors, including American and former General Motors Co
veteran Mark Hogan.
Frenchman Leroy is currently a senior managing officer as
well as chief executive of Toyota in Europe. The 57-year-old, a
one-time Renault SA official who joined Toyota in
France in 1998, has long been seen as a candidate in the
company's efforts to elevate executives abroad to senior posts.
As EVP, Leroy will be responsible for all developed markets
at Toyota including Japan and North America.
Hamp will become Chief Communications Officer, and Reynolds
will be Chief Legal Officer and Chief Officer of Corporate
Planning.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)