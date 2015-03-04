TOKYO, March 4 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it will promote two foreigners to senior posts - one marking the first woman to hold an executive title - in a drive towards diversifying its management, long dominated by Japanese men.

The world's biggest automaker appointed its European chief, Didier Leroy, to become one of six executive vice presidents after its annual shareholders' meeting expected in June. He would be the first non-Japanese to hold the EVP post.

Toyota also named Toyota Motor North America Group Vice President Julie Hamp as the parent company's managing officer, making her the first woman to hold an executive position. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)