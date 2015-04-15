April 15 Toyota Motor Corp, the world's
biggest automaker, plans to move production of its Corolla
compact cars to a new factory in Mexico from Canada to benefit
from lower costs, the Globe and Mail reported, citing sources
familiar with the situation.
Costs at Toyota's assembly plants at Cambridge and Woodstock
in Ontario are higher than at its U.S. factories and it makes
sense to produce the more expensive vehicles in Canada, the
newspaper quoted sources familiar with the matter as saying. (bit.ly/1JJe6vi)
Sources told Reuters that Toyota will spend $1 billion to
build a car factory in Mexico, which is expected to begin
functioning from the summer of 2019, ending a self-imposed
three-year freeze on new investments. Toyota also plans to
announce a new car factory in Guangzhou, China, this week.
Toyota's plant in Cambridge, Ontario is expected to produce
larger vehicles after the Mexican plant begins production, the
newspaper said, citing sources familiar with the situation.
Representatives of Toyota in Canada were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)