By Yoko Kubota and Maki Shiraki
| TOYOTA CITY, Japan/TOKYO, April 16
TOYOTA CITY, Japan/TOKYO, April 16 Toyota Motor
Corp is set to post record growth for the year just
ended - with a likely $10 billion surge in operating profit -
but the mood at its HQ in Japan's prosperous automotive
heartland is cautious as executives warn of a leaner year ahead.
Japan's most valuable listed company is shifting to a new
phase of much slower but more stable growth, senior executives
said, as the burst of gains from a weak yen and Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's stimulus policies fades.
That trend, fed also by an increase in Japan's sales tax and
slowdowns in key overseas markets such as Thailand, could see
the world's largest carmaker eventually losing its crown to an
ascendant Volkswagen AG.
"Last year's pace was abnormal in the context of sustainable
growth," said a senior executive, who spoke on condition of
anonymity. "We don't want people to be up on cloud nine just
because we hit a record."
Added another: "We need to be cautious."
A slowdown for the country's biggest manufacturing profit
earner will bode poorly for Japan's economic outlook.
Three senior Toyota executives spoke to Reuters on condition
of anonymity, discussing the company's outlook for the fiscal
year from April 1 ahead of the release of official guidance on
May 8. They did not give any financial details.
Separately, a source close to Toyota said it may project a
fall in profit for this fiscal year, a view echoed by some
analysts, who note its typically conservative stance.
The consensus from a survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of 26
analysts, however, calls for Toyota's operating profit to rise
to another record of 2.66 trillion yen ($26 billion), albeit
with growth of a much more modest 10 percent after last year's
estimated 80 percent surge.
"We cannot rule out the possibility operating profit
guidance will be flat or down year-on-year," Tokyo-based
Barclays autos analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said in a report, though
he himself forecasted growth. Much will depend on currency rates
and other assumptions, he said.
Toyota declined to comment on financial results or forecasts
ahead of the actual announcement.
The dollar has surged more than 25 percent against the yen
over the past 17 months, spurred by Abe's easy-money policies,
and the auto industry has been a big beneficiary, especially
export-oriented Toyota, Mazda Motor Corp and Fuji Heavy
Industries Ltd.
In 2013, Japan's auto exports jumped 13 percent to 10.4
trillion yen, while their share of the country's total exports
edged up 0.5 percentage point to 14.9 percent.
Currency gains lifted operating profit at Japan's seven car
makers by 1.6 trillion yen in the nine months to December. At
Toyota, yen weakness will account for more than four-fifths of
its expected operating profit rise in 2013/14.
In the current year from April 1, however, Barclays' Yoshida
forecast that currency moves would cut Toyota's operating profit
by 20 billion yen.
HIT TO MOMENTUM
The hit to auto-sector profits could sap momentum in what
has been a particularly resilient sector in Japanese
manufacturing.
Nagoya and the surrounding region of central Japan, home to
Toyota and its suppliers, is one of the country's
best-performing regional economies, according to a recent Bank
of Japan report.
Toyota also set the benchmark for a series of wage increases
this spring sought by the prime minister to take his "Abenomics"
policies beyond the initial burst of stimulus into a sustainable
cycle of income, spending and investment growth.
But the Toyota executives interviewed over the past week,
with their guarded outlook, were in no mood to spend freely.
"If we make plans based on the pace of growth we have
experienced over the last few years, things will not turn out
well," one executive said, warning of the risk of over-expansion
and overcapacity.
The slow-and-steady pace is consistent with the conservative
stance taken by President Akio Toyoda, the 57-year-old grandson
of the car maker's founder, since he took the helm five years
ago.
Toyoda has led a recovery from losses suffered in the global
financial crisis and a hit to the company's reputation from a
global recall after cases of unintended acceleration.
He blamed overly aggressive expansion for the problems
behind the recall and for overcapacity at the car maker, even as
it rose to number one in the global industry.
The company has since stopped emphasising numerical sales
targets, in contrast to Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn's
aggressive target, set seven years ago, of selling 10 million
cars a year by 2018.
Both companies now look set to hit the 10 million cars
milestone this year, and Volkswagen could overtake Toyota within
the next few years, said Satomi Hamada, a senior analyst at IHS
Automotive.
She said the pace of growth in traditional Toyota
strongholds such as Japan, Thailand and North America would
slow. In China, however, now the world's biggest car market with
growth expected to remain brisk, Volkswagen is a dominant
player, outdistancing Toyota and other Japanese carmakers.
President Toyoda's comments suggest he is likely unfazed by
that prospect.
"If a tree suddenly grows very fast, the rings of the trunk
will be unstable and the tree weak," he told reporters in
December. "Growing constantly at a steady pace is what helps to
build a strong trunk."
($1 = 101.8500 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann and Alex Richardson)