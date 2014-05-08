TOKYO May 8 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
forecast a 2.4 percent drop in net profit for the year to March
2015, below analyst estimates, as the foreign exchange movements
that last year helped lift it to a record profit have now turned
against it.
The world's best-selling car maker said on Thursday that it
expects to post 1.78 trillion yen ($17.50 billion) in net profit
for the financial year ending in March 2015. That's below the
2.03 trillion yen mean estimate of 24 analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter that ended in March, Toyota's net
profit fell 5.4 percent to 297.0 billion yen, well below the
average analyst forecast of 352.9 billion yen. Net profit for
the 12 months ended on March 31 - widely expected to be a record
year - grew 89.5 percent to 1.82 trillion yen.
($1 = 101.7150 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann and
Kenneth Maxwell)