TOKYO, March 26 Toyota Motor Corp will
buy back up to 1.89 percent of its issued shares worth up to 360
billion yen ($3.5 billion), with half to be allocated to benefit
a charity foundation while half will be cancelled, the automaker
said on Wednesday.
Toyota will sell 30 million shares to Japan Trustee Services
Bank for a token sum of 1 yen per share, with the dividends to
be used to fund a new foundation Toyota is establishing.
The remaining 30 million shares will be cancelled.
The plan is subject to approval by an annual general
shareholders' meeting set to take place in June, the company
said.
The shares will be purchased after the shareholders' meeting
and no later than March 26, 2015. The shares closed on Tuesday
at 5,621 yen.
($1 = 102.3200 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edmund Klamann)