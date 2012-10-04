Oct 4 Toyota Credit Canada Inc on Thursday sold C$300 million ($306 million) of five-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.20 percent notes, due Oct. 19, 2017 were priced at 99.901 to yield 2.221 percent, or 92 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint book-running managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank.