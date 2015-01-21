(Corrects headline and lead to make clear that the forecast was
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Jan 21 Toyota Motor Corp
projected a drop in vehicle sales for the year ahead, its first
such bearish forecast in at least 15 years, as flagging demand
in Japan, Indonesia and other key markets raises the chance that
Volkswagen will steal the industry crown.
The forecast underscores Chief Executive Akio Toyoda's
resolve to steer the company through measured, profitable growth
rather than chase volumes after getting burned by a capacity
glut in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.
Toyota said on Wednesday it expects 2015 global vehicle
sales, including those of subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co
and Hino Motors Ltd, to slip 1 percent to
10.15 million vehicles.
The world's biggest automaker has not forecast a drop in
annual vehicle sales since at least 2000, a spokeswoman said.
That excludes a mid-year revision in 2011, when natural
disasters temporarily halted production. Toyota did not provide
initial forecasts for 2009 amid uncertainty during the financial
crisis.
CEO Toyoda has declared a three-year freeze on building new
factories through the financial year to March 2016 to focus on
becoming leaner and more profitable, even as Toyota took the top
sales spot back from General Motors in 2012.
Toyota expects growth in China, the world's biggest auto
market, to halve this year after sales fell short of its target
in 2014 on the back of a slowing economy and political tensions
between Beijing and Tokyo.
In contrast, China, the world's biggest car market, helped
rival Volkswagen clock in growth of 4.2 percent to 10.14 million
vehicles last year. The group's aggressive expansion plans
could see it reach a goal of overtaking Toyota this year, ahead
of its self-imposed deadline of 2018.
Toyota expects its parent-only sales to rise 0.4 percent to
9.18 million vehicles, with a 7 percent fall to 1.45 million in
Japan, where a sales tax hike last year has hit demand. It
expects overseas sales to rise 2 percent to 7.73 million
vehicles, thanks to a healthy U.S. market.
In 2014, group-wide sales grew 3 percent to 10.231 million
vehicles.
Toyota's sales in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest
economy, fell 11 percent last year. The Indonesian automobile
market is expected to remain weak in 2015 after the reduction of
fuel subsidies.
Toyota forecast its sales in Thailand will rise 0.9 percent
to 330,000 vehicles in 2015 led by an increase in commercial
vehicle sales. Its Thai auto sales shrank 27 percent in 2014 as
domestic political unrest impacted consumer buying decisions.
