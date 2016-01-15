MANILA Jan 15 The Philippine unit of Toyota
Motor Corp is increasing its output by a tenth this
year and preparing to tap Manila's $600 million incentive
programme, its president said.
The Southeast Asian nation last year launched an incentive
scheme to help its tiny auto industry raise output and catch up
with regional rivals.
Production will hit about 54,000 this year, up at least 10
percent from 2015, to support the targeted 20 percent growth in
sales to a record 150,000, Toyota Motor Philippines President
Satoru Suzuki told reporters late Thursday.
Toyota Philippines, the top automaker by sales in the
Southeast Asian nation, assembles Vios and Innova models in its
facility south of Manila.
The Philippines is Toyota's fourth-largest market in Asia
and 13th in the more than 170 countries globally in terms of
sales.
Toyota Philippines has already bagged approval from its
Japanese principal to join the Comprehensive Automotive
Resurgence Strategy (CARS) incentive programme. It will entail
an investment of at least one billion yen ($8.5 million) to
prepare its facilities for higher output, Suzuki said.
"The CARS programme requires additional parts localisation
so we have to meet such requirements. It needs investments,"
Suzuki said.
Under the incentive scheme, a car firm can get incentives
for that model if the model has a track record of
competitiveness, plans to make new investment in assembly and
targets a production volume of at least 200,000 over six years,
among other requirements.
Toyota Philippines is a joint venture of Japan's biggest
automaker with Philippine conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc
.
($1 = 117.9500 yen)
