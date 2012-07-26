* Toyota Tsusho to buy 29.8 pct CFAO stake from PPR

* PPR shares rise 2.6 pct

* Toyota Tsusho may make offer for all of CFAO (Adds analyst comment, details premium)

By James Regan and Elena Berton

PARIS, July 26 French luxury and retail group PPR has made a multi-million euro disposal in distribution firm CFAO, the company said on Thursday, as it seeks to cut debt and fund an expansion in luxury goods and sportswear.

Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp has agreed to buy a 29.8 percent stake in CFAO, and may launch an offer for the whole company valuing it at 2.3 billion euros ($2.79 billion).

CFAO is one of several assets PPR has been selling off as it pays down debt and eyes new acquisitions in the luxury and lifestyle sectors. Shares in PPR were 3 percent higher at 111.75 euros, among the top gainers on France's blue-chip CAC 40 index .

Toyota Tsusho is paying 37.50 euros a share for the stake in CFAO - a 15 percent premium to the average price over six months - and any offer for the remainder of the group would be at the same level, PPR said on Thursday.

But the offer is below where CFAO shares closed on Wednesday. The distributor of vehicles and medicines in Africa and French overseas territories had already rallied 44 percent this year.

CFAO shares were trading up 0.8 percent at 38.105 euros by 1054 GMT on Thursday, above the offer price.

PPR has agreed to tender its remaining 12.2 percent stake in CFAO to any full offer, while Toyota Tsusho has accepted to pay an indemnity of 50 million euros to PPR in case it does not file a voluntary tender offer by Sept. 15.

Toyota Tsusho will proceed with the offer once it has carried out due diligence on CFAO's non-automotive businesses in the coming weeks, PPR said.

The French luxury goods company, which reports first-half results later on Thursday, would receive 967.5 million euros for its entire 42 stake.

"PPR will likely use the proceeds to pay down debt," Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet said in a note.

"It will continue to focus its efforts on selling the remaining legacy retail assets. In parallel, we believe PPR will continue to pursue tactical mid-sized acquisitions in luxury or lifestyle."

Chauvet said PPR could dispose of mail order business Redcats this year, with a sale of retail chain Fnac likely to come at a later stage. The group could also continue to boost its 80 percent stake in German sportswear brand Puma.

CFAO generated sales of 3.1 billion in 2011. PPR sold nearly 58 percent of CFAO in a stock market listing in late 2009.

Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho has been expanding its automotive distribution business as well as other businesses such as energy, healthcare products, chemicals, machinery and consumer products. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Editing by Christian Plumb and Rosalind Russell)