TOKYO Aug 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it would delay the Japan launch of its plug-in Prius gasoline hybrid model to winter.

It had planned to start selling the car in Japan in autumn.

The automaker declined to give a reason for the delay.

A spokesman said it would reduce initial production of the model, although output would eventually pick up according to demand. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ryan Woo)