By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, Oct 13 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Tuesday its new Prius hybrid would be a fifth more fuel
efficient than its predecessor, an upgrade the automaker hopes
will boost flagging sales of the environmentally friendly model
amid a slump in gasoline prices.
The new Prius, which will be released in Japan in December
before being launched overseas, has a listed mileage of roughly
40 km per litre (94 mpg), an improvement from the current
version's 32.6 km per litre, the company said.
The launch, however, comes as petrol prices in the biggest
market for the Prius - the United States - are at their lowest
in about a decade, pushing consumers to trade in hybrids and
electric vehicles in favor of sports utility vehicles.
"When you look at it globally, they haven't taken off as
much, but we are looking to increase their profile as an
environmentally sound option," Chief Engineer Koji Toyoshima
told reporters, referring to the model.
According to the latest available figures, August Prius
sales in the United States fell 24 percent from the same month a
year earlier to 17,757 cars. Last year, U.S. Prius sales totaled
207,372 vehicles.
The Prius may get a boost from the emissions scandal
engulfing competitor Volkswagen's, diesel cars from
drivers seeking alternate, fuel-efficient models, analysts say.
"The timing for Toyota in terms of the VW diesel scandal is
probably good at least in terms of consumers who are concerned
either from the pollution standpoint, or if the favourable tax
treatment in euro for diesel goes away," CLSA senior research
analyst Christopher Richter said.
Toyota dominates the gasoline-hybrid car market,
manufacturing 8 million of the more than 9 million
gasoline-fuelled vehicles on the road globally. Roughly 4
million of those are Priuses.
(Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Miral Fahmy)