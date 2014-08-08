SHANGHAI Aug 8 Executives at Toyota Motor Corp
said the Chinese government is taking an "initial" look
into the auto parts policies of its premium brand Lexus as
regulators conduct probes into possible monopoly behaviour
across the industry.
Two Beijing-based Toyota executives said the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) is making initial
enquiries about Lexus via the China Automobile Dealers
Association (CADA), which has been conducting an industry-wide
survey since April.
Nearly all of the survey questions were focused on Lexus's
spare and replacement parts policies, including pricing, the
executives said.
"At one point during the long process of answering all
questions in the survey, CADA people told us the regulators mean
business this time, and told us to take the survey seriously,"
one of the executives said.
China is ramping up efforts to bring foreign companies into
compliance with an anti-monopoly law enacted in 2008, having
taken aim at industries as varied as milk powder and jewellery.
Regulators have recently widened their probes to sectors
including pharmaceuticals, electronics and autos.
Earlier this week, Chinese regulators said they would punish
Volkswagen AG's Audi brand and Fiat SpA's
Chrysler for monopoly practices, potentially paving the way for
the automakers to be fined up to 10 percent of their local
annual revenue in the world's biggest car market.
THICK BINDERS
According to the two executives, Toyota's legal department
in Beijing has provided written answers and evidence in "several
thick binders". The survey was capped by a visit by a CADA
official to Lexus's office in Beijing last month, they said.
The executives said their understanding is that CADA earlier
this year had sent similar surveys to a dozen other foreign
brands operating in China.
"In our case, the inquiry focused on spare parts. They asked
about our spare parts prices, whether or not dealers are able to
procure spare parts from any supplier, among other things," said
one of the two Toyota executives, both of whom asked not to be
identified because the inquiry is ongoing.
"Our guess is that they wanted to make sure we're not too
tightly controlling provision of spare parts to dealers, making
sure dealers are allowed to buy spare parts not just from Lexus
but other sources."
Takanori Yokoi, a Beijing-based Toyota spokesman, declined
to comment, but said Toyota would "cooperate" with Chinese
authorities if there was an investigation into anti-competitive
matters.
Earlier this week, Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz
unit said it was cooperating with China's anti-monopoly
authorities over an investigation into unspecified matters,
after Chinese media reported the German carmaker's Shanghai
office had been raided.
Lexus brings in from Japan and elsewhere outside China all
of the vehicles it sells in China. Last year, it sold about
73,000 vehicles.
