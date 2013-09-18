UPDATE 3-Hyundai, Kia plan major car recall in U.S. and S.Korea over engine issue
* Could cost Hyundai, Kia as much as $220 mln each -analyst (Add details, analyst comments)
TOKYO, Sept 19 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will lift the annual production capacity at its Zarate plant in Argentina to 140,000 vehicles from 92,000 at the end of 2015.
The Japanese automaker will invest about 17 billion yen ($171.82 million) in the output capacity increase and to upgrade existing production facilities at the factory, which is used as a base for exports throughout the Latin American market.
($1 = 98.9400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Could cost Hyundai, Kia as much as $220 mln each -analyst (Add details, analyst comments)
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany/NEW YORK, April 7 Adidas launched a new sneaker on Friday with a 3D-printed sole that it plans to mass-produce next year, part of a broader push by the German sportswear firm to react faster to changing fashions and create more customised products.
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.