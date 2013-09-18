TOKYO, Sept 19 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it will lift the annual production capacity at its Zarate plant in Argentina to 140,000 vehicles from 92,000 at the end of 2015.

The Japanese automaker will invest about 17 billion yen ($171.82 million) in the output capacity increase and to upgrade existing production facilities at the factory, which is used as a base for exports throughout the Latin American market.

