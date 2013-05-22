May 23 Toyota Motor Corp will raise its
worldwide production target of Toyota and Lexus vehicles for the
April-September period by 150,000 units to slightly more than
4.5 million, the Nikkei business daily reported.
The world's bestselling carmaker is also expected to boost
domestic output by 150,000 units to about 1.65 million, the
paper said.
Toyota's overseas production for the period will remain at
2.9 million units, as Southeast Asia's economic growth shows
signs of slowing, Nikkei reported.
The company's production plans for October and beyond remain
unchanged, the Nikkei said.
The company said in May that sales in the calendar year 2013
could reach 9.91 million. Toyota could be the first carmaker in
history to sell more than 10 million vehicles in a year.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)