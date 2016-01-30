TOKYO Jan 30 Toyota Motor Corp is considering shutting all its domestic car manufacturing plants for at least a week from Feb. 8 due to steel shortage following an explosion at its group firm Aichi Steel this month, TV broadcaster TBS News reported on Friday night.

The heating furnace at Aichi Steel's Chita plant in central Japan exploded on Jan. 8, denting production of special steel parts, the company has said, adding it aims to resume operations in March.

Toyota Motor could not be immediately available for comment.

Kyodo News said Toyota would stop overtime next week at all its production plants in Japan and added that a production halt was possible from Feb. 8.

Toyota manufacturers around 13,000 to 14,000 vehicles a day in Japan, Kyodo said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Nick Macfie)