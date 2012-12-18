Dec 19 Toyota Motor Corp will keep its
global output target for 2013 nearly unchanged from this year at
9.9 million vehicles despite a production cut at home, the
Nikkei reported.
The leading Japanese automaker aims to produce 5.6 million
Toyota and Lexus brands outside Japan next year, up more than 6
percent from its 2012 target, the business daily said.
In Japan, it will manufacture 3.1 million vehicles, down 10
percent from this year's target, the daily said.
Toyota also cut its Japanese sales target to 1.36 million
units for next year, down about 20 percent from its projection
for this year, the Japanese daily reported.
The Japanese new-car market is expected to shrink in 2013
because subsidies for environmentally friendly vehicles have
expired, the paper added.
The company's global group sales will likely reach a record
9.7 million units for 2012, beating the 9.37 million units sold
in 2007, the daily said, and make Toyota the world's No. 1
automaker. It was No. 3 in 2011.
Last month, the company had trimmed its group-wide
production forecast for calendar year 2012 to 9.89 million units
in the wake of plunging car sales in China following a
territorial row between Asia's two biggest economies.
The automaker slashed production in China by 40-50 percent
following anti-Japan protests in September, the business daily
said, adding that the company had a target of selling 1 million
vehicles there this year.