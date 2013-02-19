BRIEF-Plato Gold announces signing of option agreements with Rudy Wahl for Good Hope Niobium Project
* Plato Gold announces signing of option agreements with Rudy Wahl for Good Hope Niobium Project
Feb 20 Toyota Motor Corp will ramp up production in Japan in April by about 10 percent on higher-than-expected domestic sales and increased profitability of exports due to a weaker yen, the Nikkei reported.
The automaker will raise daily production by about 1,000 vehicles to a little over 13,000, and is considering maintaining that level in May, the Japanese daily said.
Anticipating new-vehicle sales to decline after the end of the eco-car subsidies last year, the automaker had planned to cut its daily output to 12,000 vehicles from 14,000 in the January-March period, the Nikkei said.
The world's best-selling automaker raised its annual profit forecast in February, banking on stronger sales in its key U.S. market and a boost from a weaker yen.
* Plato Gold announces signing of option agreements with Rudy Wahl for Good Hope Niobium Project
WASHINGTON/SEATTLE, May 31 U.S. companies signed business deals with Vietnam worth over $8 billion on Wednesday, including power projects and jet engines from General Electric Co and diesel generator technology from Caterpillar , the Commerce Department said.