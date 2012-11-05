TOKYO Nov 5 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
trimmed its group-wide production forecast for calendar year
2012 by 1.6 percent to 9.89 million vehicles from its previous
outlook of 10.05 million vehicles, in the wake of plunging car
sales in China following a territorial row between Asia's two
biggest economies.
Toyota's original production target, which includes output
at Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motors, would have
made Toyota the first automaker to produce more than 10 million
vehicles in a year.
The automaker, which earlier on Monday posted a
July-September net profit of $3.2 billion, also cut its
group-wide global sales forecast to 9.66 million vehicles from
the previous outlook of 9.76 million vehicles.