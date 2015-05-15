DETROIT May 15 Toyota Motor Corp is
recalling 637,000 vehicles in the United States as part of a
massive expansion of a global recall to replace potentially
defective air bags that could rupture and send shrapnel into
occupants.
The vehicles are being recalled in three separate campaigns,
according to documents posted early Friday by the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The air bags were supplied by Japan's Takata Corp.
More than 36 million vehicles equipped with Takata air bags and
sold by 10 manufacturers have been recalled worldwide since
mid-2009.
Earlier this week, Toyota in Japan said it would expand its
global air bag recalls by nearly 5 million vehicles.
As part of that effort, Toyota is recalling 300,000 vehicles
sold in high-humidity U.S. states and territories, including the
2005-2007 Corolla, Corolla Matrix and Sequoia, 2005-2006 Tundra
and 2005-2007 Lexus SC, as well as the 2005-2007 Pontiac Vibe
made for General Motors Co.
Toyota is also recalling 177,000 2003-2004 Tundra and 2004
Sequoia, as well as 160,000 2004-2005 RAV4.
With all of the recalls, NHTSA said "the inflator could
rupture, with metal fragments striking and potentially seriously
injuring" vehicle occupants.
In a statement, Toyota's U.S. subsidiary said "multiple
investigations into the root cause of the potential for inflator
rupture are taking place."
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)