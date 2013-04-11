Four Japanese automakers are recalling 3.4 million vehicles sold around the world because their airbags, made by Japan's Takata Corp (7312.T), are at risk of catching fire or injuring passengers. [ID:nL3N0CY82K] This includes 1.3 million vehicles in the United States.

Following are details on what cars have been recalled, the risks identified and what owners need to do.

* WHAT CARS HAVE BEEN RECALLED?

The following makes and models are subject to the recall:

- Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is recalling about 1.73 million vehicles produced between November 2000 and March 2004, including 580,000 vehicles sold in North America and 490,000 vehicles sold in Europe. Among the affected models are the Lexus SC, the Toyota Corolla, Sequoia and Tundra and the Pontiac Vibe. The Camry sedan is also affected, but not in the U.S. market.

- Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) said it was recalling around 1.14 million vehicles worldwide, including 561,400 vehicles in the United States and another 107,800 in Canada. Affected models include the Civic, CR-V and Odyssey.

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) said it was recalling about 480,000 vehicles globally; more than 265,000 of those were in the United States.

- Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) said it was recalling 45,500 vehicles worldwide. It has not yet disclosed the same level of detail as Toyota and Honda about recalled models and years. Mazda is recalling 149 cars in the United States including 147 Mazda 6 sedans and two RX-8 sportscars.

* WHAT IS THE DANGER?

In an accident, the airbag for the front passenger seat may not inflate correctly because of a manufacturing defect in the propellant used in the airbag inflator, the companies said.

As a result, there is a risk of fires starting or of passengers being injured by metal fragments shooting up toward the windshield or down into the passenger foot well.

Not all cars recalled will need the airbag fix, however - only those found to have the defective parts.

* HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE TO FIX, AND WHAT WILL IT COST?

Toyota, for example, said it will exchange the faulty airbag inflators for new ones, a fix that is expected to take anywhere from 1 hour to 2-1/2 hours for most models. The automakers have said the repairs will be free of charge.

* WHEN WILL RECALL NOTICES BE SENT?

Honda has said it would start sending notifications to affected owners as of May 11. Other automakers have not yet provided those details.

(Writing by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Matthew Lewis)