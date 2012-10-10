Oct 10 Toyota Motor Corp said it would
recall more than 7.4 million vehicles worldwide as a faulty
power window switch was a potential fire hazard, the latest in a
series of setbacks for Japan's biggest automaker.
Toyota has battled its way back from multiple difficulties
since 2008, including a series of recalls involving more than 10
million of its vehicles in 2009-11, and supply chains crippled
by the tsunami in Japan and floods in Thailand.
Below are details of some other recent major recalls.
March 2012 - BMW says it is recalling about 1.3
million cars for repair worldwide due to a possible problem with
a battery cable cover in the trunk. The recall affects 5- and
6-Series BMWs built between 2003 and 2010.
September 2011 - Honda says it will recall about
960,000 Fit subcompacts and other models globally to repair
defects including malfunctioning power window switches.
May 2011 - Honda expands earlier recalls of Honda and Acura
vehicles over airbags that could deploy with too much pressure,
causing injuries or fatalities, adding more than 833,000
vehicles from model years 2001-2003. This is the fourth time
Honda has widened its airbag recall, first announced in 2008.
The number of vehicles affected is now 1.65 million.
January 2011 - Toyota says it will recall more than 1.7
million vehicles worldwide, bringing its total for recalls to
nearly 16 million since late 2009 and dealing a blow to its
efforts to restore its reputation for quality.
October 2010 - Toyota will recall a total of about 1.66
million vehicles, mostly in Japan, the United States and China,
for problems involving brakes and fuel pumps.
October 2010 - BMW voluntarily recalls 350,000 cars
worldwide due to possible brake problems. The problem affects
brand 5, 6 and 7 Series models built since 2002.
August 2010 - Toyota recalls 1.3 million Corolla and Matrix
cars from 2005-2008 model years in the United States and Canada.
June 2010 - GM announces the recall of 1.5 million
trucks, crossovers and cars from model years 2006-2009 as the
unit that heats the windshield washer fluid could catch fire.
March 2010 - GM says it is recalling 1.3 million compact
cars covering the 2005-2010 model year Chevrolet Cobalt and
2007-2010 Pontiac G5 in the U.S.; the 2005-2006 Pontiac Pursuit
sold in Canada; and the 2005-2006 Pontiac G4 sold in Mexico.
January 2010 - Toyota issues a series of recalls covering
5.6 million vehicles in the United States due to sudden
acceleration in some vehicles.