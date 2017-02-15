TOKYO Feb 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Wednesday it was recalling all of the roughly 2,800
zero-emission Mirai cars on the road due to problems with the
output voltage generated by their fuel cell system.
Toyota said that under unique driving conditions, such as if
the accelerator pedal is depressed to the wide open throttle
position after driving on a long descent while using cruise
control, there was a possibility the output voltage generated by
the fuel cell boost converter could exceed the maximum voltage.
To date, Toyota has sold about 2,840 Mirai cars in Japan,
the United States and some markets in Europe, as well as the
United Arab Emirates.
Toyota dealers will update the fuel cell system software at
no cost to the customer, it said. The process will take about
half an hour, it said.
Toyota first began selling the hydrogen-fuelled Mirai in
December 2014 in Japan, its home market, in a bid to lead the
industry in the nascent technology. Toyota has promoted fuel
cell vehicles as the most sensible next-generation option to
hybrids, although a lack of hydrogen fuelling stations remains a
major hurdle for mass consumption.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)