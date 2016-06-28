WASHINGTON, June 28 Toyota Motor Corp
said late on Tuesday it is recalling 1.43 million hybrid Prius
and Lexus CT200h cars worldwide because of a possible airbag
inflator defect.
The recall covers 2010-2012 vehicles with air bag inflators
that could have a small crack in a weld, which could lead to the
separation of the inflator chambers. The air bag could partially
inflate and the inflator could enter the vehicle interior,
increasing the risk of injury, Toyota said.
The recall covers 482,000 U.S. vehicles and the air bag
inflators involved in this recall were not produced by Takata
Corp, Toyota spokesman Victor Vanov said.
The company said it was not aware of any injuries or deaths
related to the recall.
