* To recall 131,800 RX350 2010 vehicles
* To recall 22,200 RX450H 2010 vehicles
* Vehicles owners to receive a safety recall notification in
August
June 29 Toyota Motor Corp said it will
add two of its Lexus models to a recall it started in late 2009
to address the risk that a loose floormat could force down the
accelerator.
Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. Inc said about 131,800 vehicles of
the 2010 RX350 model and about 22,200 vehicles of its 2010
RX450H model would be recalled.
Owners of the vehicles will receive a safety recall
notification in early August. Lexus dealers will handle the
vehicles at no cost to the customers, the company said in a
statement.
Toyota in September 2009 had recalled about 3.8 million
vehicles in the United States, citing the floormat risk.
Certain unintended acceleration claims that were made
against some Toyota models have caused a worldwide recall of
nearly 19 million vehicles from late 2009 to early 2011.
Toyota maintained from the start of its worst safety crisis
that the issue was linked to floormats pinning gas pedals down
rather than a systemic electronic problem.
US Department of Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood in
early 2011 announced that a federal probe essentially agreed
with the company's claim.
The U.S. auto safety regulators in April this year announced
a proposal that would require brake override systems -- that can
stop a vehicle if the accelerator pedal gets stuck open -- on
all new passenger cars and trucks, likely by the 2015 model
year.